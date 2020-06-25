Calcasieu school board releases statement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says it is planning for students to return to campuses next school year but is also making plans for virtual education options.
The school board released a statement on plans for the upcoming year after the Louisiana Department of Education released guidelines for reopening schools.
Calcasieu Parish School Board statement:
“We know many of our families are anxiously waiting for the district to release plans and details for the 2020-2021 school year. Following today’s release from the Louisiana Department of Education, we can provide a few additional updates on the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s planning process.”
“We fully understand that an in-person educational setting is what is best for students. While school days may look a little different as we implement recommended safety guidelines, our current plans are being formulated around having our students back on our campuses for next school year. If we are allowed to do this, we will be grateful to welcome students back to our classrooms.”
“For those families who are not comfortable with students returning to our campuses in person, virtual education options will be available.”
“While we will be releasing many additional details in the coming weeks, we want our families to know that we are hoping to see our students in August. Please stay tuned to our website and social media pages for additional details regarding the 2020-2021 school year.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.