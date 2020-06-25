Authorities searching for shoplifting suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for shoplifting about $1,400 worth of golf clubs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a store on West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles regarding a call about shoplifting on June 15, 2020.
On arrival, deputies were informed that an unknown man had stolen a set of Callaway Apex irons worth around $1,400. Video Surveillance footage caught the suspect stealing the irons the previous day, Sunday, June 14, 2020, around noon.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone knows his identity you can call lead Detective Charles Trosclair at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
