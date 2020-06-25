Authorities release initial reports from officer-involved shooting

“On June 20, 2020, CID Region II Lake Charles was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles. Calcasieu deputies were serving a warrant for Domestic Abuse with Child Endangerment at 1067 Highland Street in Lake Charles, LA. When deputies arrived, they encountered a male subject in the front yard holding a machete., later identified as Michael Torres. Deputies gave Torres verbal commands to drop the weapon and he refused to comply. One deputy deployed a non-lethal ben bag impact round that was ineffective. After the bean bag round was deployed, Torres advanced towards the deputies in an aggressive manner with the machete. Deputies responded with lethal force and Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.”