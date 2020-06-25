Authorities release initial reports from officer-involved shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana State Police officials have released the initial reports following the officer-involved shooting of Michael Torres last Saturday.
Torres, 35, was shot and killed by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies on Highland Street Saturday, June 20. Video from a Facebook Live Torres started before the incident showed him with a machete as he went out to meet the deputies. Authorities say deputies were serving an arrest warrant for domestic abuse and child endangerment.
The video showed him get hit in the leg with what appeared to be a beanbag round from an officer before he ran out of the frame of the video. Officers were seen backing away as they fired live rounds.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said on the day of the shooting that Torres was charging at deputies when he was shot with live rounds.
The initial report released by Louisiana State Police said deputies responded with lethal force after “Torres advanced towards the deputies in an aggressive manner with the machete.”
The initial report’s description of the incident reads:
“On June 20, 2020, CID Region II Lake Charles was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles. Calcasieu deputies were serving a warrant for Domestic Abuse with Child Endangerment at 1067 Highland Street in Lake Charles, LA. When deputies arrived, they encountered a male subject in the front yard holding a machete., later identified as Michael Torres. Deputies gave Torres verbal commands to drop the weapon and he refused to comply. One deputy deployed a non-lethal ben bag impact round that was ineffective. After the bean bag round was deployed, Torres advanced towards the deputies in an aggressive manner with the machete. Deputies responded with lethal force and Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.”
KPLC also requested the arrest warrant for Torres, bodycam and dashcam footage of the incident, the number of times law enforcement had previously been called to the home, and the names of the deputies involved.
Both agencies say all information aside from initial reports are part of the ongoing investigation.
