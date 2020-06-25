ACTS Theatre rehearsing virtually

Hebert says they think they have something special in this production and that they needed to keep going, “We have a great cast and we’ve built up a lot of momentum. We didn’t want to lose that. That was one of the things that kind of kept us going. “Once Upon a Mattress” Basically the story of the Princess and the pea. It’s a little bit different. It’s got a little bit more involved in it than just the queen in the pea under the mattress. To me, the show is about being who you are and being true to who you are and never let people get you down and tell you what to do.”