Red, White, Blue, and You goes virtual for 2020

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter explains, “Our community band is one of the greatest gems we have in the city of Lake Charles. I thank them for their service. It’s a volunteer organization and our community band is practicing right now, using social distancing, and getting ready to be a part of this year’s Red, White, Blue, and You. No July 4th event or festival would be complete without patriotic music. This year, we are having the community band participate via a virtual concert that everyone will be able to view in the comfort of their own home. It will be streaming on KPLC’s Facebook page.”