Red, White, Blue, and You goes virtual for 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Community Band is getting together once again to celebrate the 4th of July. But this year the annual “Red, White, Blue, and You” event is set to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter explains, “Our community band is one of the greatest gems we have in the city of Lake Charles. I thank them for their service. It’s a volunteer organization and our community band is practicing right now, using social distancing, and getting ready to be a part of this year’s Red, White, Blue, and You. No July 4th event or festival would be complete without patriotic music. This year, we are having the community band participate via a virtual concert that everyone will be able to view in the comfort of their own home. It will be streaming on KPLC’s Facebook page.”
Mayor Hunter says there will also be a performance that will be streaming from the Lake Charles City Hall, “Other than the patriotic music we wanted to provide a little more entertainment. So beginning at 7:15 PM, Brandon Broussard and Chez De Bon Temps, Louisiana based traditional cajun band, will play and that will be streaming on the Lake Charles City Hall’s Facebook page.”
And while social distancing is obviously important this year the 4th of July celebrations will go on.
“July 4th is one of those events that throughout the year so many people hold so dearly and myself included. And it’s just one of those things that we couldn’t see ourselves canceling. So while this year is modified, it has been adapted to the times we are going through. It’s still going to be a celebration and I think people are still going to be able to enjoy it.”
In addition to the virtual concerts and fireworks on July 4th, there will be a drive-through giveaway at the Historic Lake Charles City Hall from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
