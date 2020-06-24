None injured in early morning house fire in DeQuincy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DeQuincy Fire Department and Ward 6 Fire Department responded to a fire in DeQuincy early Wednesday morning.
According to DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook post, the fire occurred on Gordon Street in Dequincy around 3 a.m. and was a structural fire.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they found flames through the roof of the home.
“We called Houston [River] Fire and Beauregard Fire Departments for mutual aid. We had a quick knock down of the fire.” says the post.
Luckily, the occupants and the thirty-three fire personnel on scene suffered no injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.