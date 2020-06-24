Free “Mask Up” window decals for Lake Area businesses

"Mask Up" window and door decals. (Source: KillerDye.com)
June 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 11:43 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles business KillerDye.com is offering free window and door decals for Lake Area businesses requiring masks.

The decals are available for pick-up at the office on Common Street during 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to pull up at the office, give the office a call and they will bring them out to you.

KillerDye.com sells customized “Mask Up” 18″ x 24″ outdoor yard signs for purchase.

KPLC’s Ashley Joseph has the full story on 7News at Six.

