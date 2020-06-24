Former Cowboy baseball player and head coach Todd Butler joins McNeese staff as senior associate AD

“Today is a wonderful day for our family returning home to where our hearts have always remained for the last 30 years,” said Butler. “I am honored to return to McNeese State University, my alma mater that molded me as a student-athlete, coach, and now administrator as I work for the university that gave me my start. I am privileged to join the dynamic team of President Dr. Daryl Burckel and Interim Athletics Director Heath Schroyer’s vision and leadership into the next decade.”