FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain overnight, a change in the pattern is ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen some showers and storms move through this afternoon, but we are beginning to dry things out a little. As we move through the rest of this evening, we may see additional showers and storms developing that could produce heavy rainfall in some locations.
We are continuing to deal with a stationary front that is positioned to our west that has continued to provide rain chances across Southwest Louisiana over the last couple of days. It will help to keep those rain chances around this evening as models are showing another round of rain possible into the overnight hours and into our Thursday morning. Temperatures have remained on the cooler side thanks to all the rain and cloud cover as we are in the middle and upper 70′s for many areas. Temperatures hold steady through the evening maybe dropping a degree or two by the time we reach Thursday morning as we start out in the lower to middle 70′s. As for rain chances we will have to continue to watch and see exactly where the rain will set up. Models show the heaviest rain looks to be more in the morning with a more scattered nature for the afternoon. Overall 1-3 inches of rain is possible where the rain band sets up with some localized amounts a little higher, but overall keep the rain gear nearby and as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates and live look at radar.
As we move into Friday and the weekend the pattern begins to change a little as we see the stationary front breaking down and a more isolated to scattered nature of storms return. As for temperatures we see highs staying steady in the middle to upper 80′s through Sunday with lows in the middle 70′s. Friday we can expect a more isolated storm chance as we are just a little drier, but for Saturday and Sunday we see a little better rain chance around as we see an upper level disturbance moving through.
Into next week we see temperatures a degree or two warmer as we see upper 80′s to near 90 with rain chances a little lower. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm each day, but a quieter period in terms of rainfall in comparison to this week. The tropics remain quiet at this point with the Saharan Dust continuing to keep things clear.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
