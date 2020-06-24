FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain overnight, a change in the pattern is ahead

We are continuing to deal with a stationary front that is positioned to our west that has continued to provide rain chances across Southwest Louisiana over the last couple of days. It will help to keep those rain chances around this evening as models are showing another round of rain possible into the overnight hours and into our Thursday morning. Temperatures have remained on the cooler side thanks to all the rain and cloud cover as we are in the middle and upper 70′s for many areas. Temperatures hold steady through the evening maybe dropping a degree or two by the time we reach Thursday morning as we start out in the lower to middle 70′s. As for rain chances we will have to continue to watch and see exactly where the rain will set up. Models show the heaviest rain looks to be more in the morning with a more scattered nature for the afternoon. Overall 1-3 inches of rain is possible where the rain band sets up with some localized amounts a little higher, but overall keep the rain gear nearby and as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates and live look at radar.