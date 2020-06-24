FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain could lead to some street flooding today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With things staying quiet for Southwest Louisiana overnight, a batch of very heavy rain continues to move across Southeast Texas and will be on track to begin moving into parts of Southwest Louisiana through the morning and afternoon hours. These storms will have high rainfall rates and could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and flood streets for a brief time during the heaviest downpours.
Southwest Louisiana will begin to see rain chances increase rather quickly after sunrise and continue to remain high for the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon. This as a very low moving area of upper level low pressure moves across the southern half of the state. Computer models keep the highest rain totals south of I-10, but really anywhere in Southwest Louisiana is fair game today for some localized flooding, anywhere the bands of heaviest rain set up.
It’s important to stay alert today and be ready to turn around if you are driving and come across a flooded road. Flooding is one of the number one weather related killers and can simply be avoided by staying off flooded roads. Models are showing at least 1 to 2 inches of rain today but some indications are that heavy downpours that set up over small localized areas could easily provide double that amount in a short period of time as the copious amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere will result in high rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour in some instances.
Computer models are also slowing down the progression of this low over the next 24 to 48 hours which will keep higher rain chances in play for Thursday, although storms will be a bit more scattered in coverage and there should be breaks at times in between the heaviest downpours. We’ll also be on track for the arrival of Saharan Dust tomorrow, so you’ll notice more vibrant looking sunrises and sunsets along with some reduction in air quality although no major risk to our health as only those most sensitive should notice impacts including those with asthma or are otherwise are diagnosed with chronic lung disease or have other respiratory problems.
The plume of Saharan Dust will be rather thick compared to what we’ve seen in years past, so you’ll notice things looking a lot hazier than normal beginning tomorrow and continuing into the weekend. This will help suppress rain chances by Friday along with the departure of the stalled front that’s over us now, but a few widely scattered storms won’t be totally ruled out any day through the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
