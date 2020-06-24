FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain could lead to some street flooding today

Computer models are also slowing down the progression of this low over the next 24 to 48 hours which will keep higher rain chances in play for Thursday, although storms will be a bit more scattered in coverage and there should be breaks at times in between the heaviest downpours. We’ll also be on track for the arrival of Saharan Dust tomorrow, so you’ll notice more vibrant looking sunrises and sunsets along with some reduction in air quality although no major risk to our health as only those most sensitive should notice impacts including those with asthma or are otherwise are diagnosed with chronic lung disease or have other respiratory problems.