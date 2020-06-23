Sasol achieves beneficial operations on two new units

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Sasol has announced that the Guerbet alcohol unit at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) achieved beneficial operations on June 19, 2020.
This is announcement comes three days after LCCP achieved beneficial operation on the Ziegler alcohol unit, bringing the project’s special chemical units to 100% capacity and the project’s total online nameplate capacity to 86%.
The LCCP Ziegler unit is an extension of the existing Ziegler plant in Westlake and is the largest of its kind in the world adding a nameplate capacity of 173,000 tons per year of alcohol and 32,000 tons of alumina.
The additional alumina capacity from the Ziegler unit will help Sasol increase market demand for catalysts, films, ceramics, and abrasives.
The new Guerbet unit is Sasol’s second Guerbet alcohol production site and is also the largest Guerbet alcohol plant in the world. It has a nameplate capacity of 30,000 tons per year.
The last remaining unit that will come online at LCCP will be the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plant. Sasol says that the unit is on track for beneficial operations by the end of September 2020.
