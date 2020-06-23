Louisiana State Fire Marshal on new “proactive” business check-ins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a reported rise in coronavirus cases across the state, Governor Edwards is calling for action from state officials, business owners, and patrons.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Butch Browning, says his office is working to be more aggressive in helping to slow the spread, by switching from its previous “plan of correction” to a more proactive approach by conducting courtesy check-ins.
“We’re going to just randomly go to businesses across the state. Go into those businesses when they’re not busy and just make sure that number one, they’re connected with us on opensafely.la.gov,” Browning said.
He says the State Fire Marshal’s Office will then work with the business to make sure it’s able to provide proper protective measures to patrons, like staying under Phase Two capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning and mask wearing.
Browning says, their new procedure is not to punish businesses, but rather to guide them. He also says patrons should also do their part.
“If you go into a business and, and you feel like the business is not following the guidelines, my opinion is you should do the same thing that you would do if you were ordering a meal from that business and the meal was not prepared to your satisfaction,” he said.
Browning says the measures you take at home or on a trip to the grocery store should be practiced everywhere you go. He says many people want the same thing, to be safe and healthy.
“The owners of these businesses, the people who operate these businesses they care about their patrons,” Browning said. “They want them to come not just today they want them to come back tomorrow. They care about their employees.”
He says how we all decide to live today will directly impact where the state’s COVID numbers are in two weeks, and further down the road.
