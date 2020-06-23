Local student earns award from Duke University

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One Lake Charles student is being recognized by Duke University’s gifted program.
Porter Pourciau, a seventh-grade student at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School, was recently given the honor for achieving a high score on his ACT.
His mother, Kayce Pourciau, says he’s interested in all kinds of things, “Porters our oldest child. Porter loves to play all the sports he can. He likes to go season to season. He’s a musician. He’s always carrying books and I remember in first, second, and third grade he would have books that were bigger than him and he would carry them. Just always reading.”
She says the talent identification program started years ago, “The Duke TIP, which is Duke Talent Identification Program, is something that every student can qualify for beginning in fourth grade. They base it upon test scores. So Porter joined that in fourth grade.”
Porter says he loved it, “My experience with them was great! So in fourth grade, I tried out the program they offered. It was almost like a book club. I did broadcast media, I did the track for epidemiology.”
And his mother says it’s reading where he really excelled, “He took his PSAT in fifth grade and then he took his ACT for seventh-grade this past December. His composite ACT score was a 24 and then the thing they recognized him for was he got a 31 in reading.”
And while Porter was a little nervous about taking the test he says he wants to thank everyone who helped him excel.
“I was a little nervous going in because I took it with the high school kids who were taking the test for real. So that was pretty cool to find out that I was being recognized for my score! All the teachers who have ever helped me get to where I am now, they are super awesome!”
“Duke Tip” was unable to have an in-person awards ceremony this year. However, the students were sent home a ceremony kit to help them celebrate with their family.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.