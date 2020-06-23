7-In-Seven Countdown: Top McNeese matchups in 2020

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just seven weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and starting June 22, KPLC will bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We start the countdown with the top-seven matchups for McNeese this upcoming season.
7. SFA, October 31
The opening game for the list may have had the most competition with three different games having a strong case. We went with the Lumberjacks because it was a home game, SFA won two of three to close 2019 and both schools aren't eligible to make the postseason in 2020.
The McNeese-SFA rivalry has been one dominated by the Pokes over the last three seasons with the Pokes outscoring the 'Jacks 85-20. However, SFA looks to continue the progress made on the field behind Colby Carthel last season.
Following an 0-4 start, the Lumberjacks closed out the year with a 3-5 record including a win over a Lamar team that was receiving Top 25 votes. Quarterback Trae Self returns after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago. Also back is his top weapon in wide receiver Xavier Gipson. Gipson was a second-team All-Southland conference member as both a receiver and a returner in 2019. Also back is leading tackler Trenton Gordon and all-conference cornerback Willie Roberts.
This game will have plenty of uncertainties coming in, but SFA has plenty to prove and the Pokes don’t want to stop the winning streak.
