FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive a little later today, but they’ll be back the next few days

This dust will make for reduced air quality, vibrant sunrises and sunsets and also help to limit tropical development. It looks to stick around through the upcoming weekend and possibly into the middle to latter half of next week. It appears to be a rather robust plume of dust, so its arrival will likely be very noticeable later this week, but outside of those with severe respiratory issues, there should not be any major problems with health concerns related to the dust as most of the thickest particulates remain suspended above ground level.