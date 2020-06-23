FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive a little later today, but they’ll be back the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A bit of a break in the storms will carry us through the early start to the day, but go ahead and make sure to take the rain gear as more heavy downpours are expected by this afternoon and into the early evening. Radar is already showing the next storm complex over Texas that is dropping to the southeast and heading our way.
Through the late morning hours, a few isolated showers will be possible but the heavier storms will likely fire up later in the afternoon and will contain heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. These storms will be capable of dumping high rain amounts in a short period of time and causing lowered visibility on the roads, so make sure to travel with caution if driving through these storms later today.
Another 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible as the storms move out later this evening. Another upper level disturbance moves closer to the area by Wednesday and sets off another round of rain and storms by tomorrow, possible a few in the morning and then more through the afternoon. Highs in the 80s will feel hotter as the high humidity makes for heat index values well into the 90s ahead of the storms.
An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall on Wednesday and Thursday as the pattern we’re currently in won’t be changing much until Friday when the jet stream lifts back to the north and sends the storm track away from the area. By that time, the focus will be on thickening Saharan Dust that we’ll really begin to notice by Thursday as the hazy skies signal the arrival.
This dust will make for reduced air quality, vibrant sunrises and sunsets and also help to limit tropical development. It looks to stick around through the upcoming weekend and possibly into the middle to latter half of next week. It appears to be a rather robust plume of dust, so its arrival will likely be very noticeable later this week, but outside of those with severe respiratory issues, there should not be any major problems with health concerns related to the dust as most of the thickest particulates remain suspended above ground level.
Speaking of the tropics, a subtropical depression has formed off the coast of New England about 350 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia and moving out to sea with no land interaction. It likely won’t become named but is the fourth tropical depression of the season. No new development in the Atlantic basin is expected over the next five to 7 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
