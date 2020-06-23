FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain well above normal for a few more days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday turned out a bit better than expected with little rain at all during the morning, but we finally saw a good scattering of showers and storms by the afternoon. These will wind down during the evening hours. Temperatures will cool after sunset with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 60s to near 80 from north to south.
An upper level trough of low pressure will remain in our area through Thursday, and this will push several disturbances across our area. Each time a disturbance passes overhead rain chances will increase. Unfortunately, there in not a great way to time these out more than 12 to 24 hours in advance.
Wednesday will likely bring such a disturbance and that means rain and storms will be increasing by midmorning and rain will remain likely off and on through the afternoon. Though the exact timing could still change. If you need to travel or work outdoors just check the radar using our First Alert Weather app on your smart phone.
By Thursday the upper trough should move off to the east and we will return to a more typical summer pattern by Friday into the weekend. That still means we will see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. But it is not likely to be a washout, so don’t cancel outdoor plans; just have an indoor alternative.
We may return to a drier pattern for early next week, though there is considerable uncertainty that far out in time. For now, I reduced the rain chance to 20% Monday through Wednesday. It will likely get warmer too with fewer cooling showers around; highs will reach the low 90s.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. Saharan dust will reach SWLA Wednesday or Thursday. Dust limits tropical development, so it is good; but it can aggravate respiratory issues, so use caution later this week as less rain will make the dust more noticeable. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
