COVID-19: Local health officials worry about spike in cases after Gov. Edwards pushes back Phase 3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, we learned that the state will not be moving onto Phase 3 of reopening anytime soon.
With a few local businesses closing up shop this week due to confirmed cases, 7News got an update from the Louisiana Department of Health on the progress Southwest Louisiana has made and the work that still needs to be done.
“There is definitely room for improvement in our community,” said Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh.
Quarantine fatigue may have settled in Southwest Louisiana, but if not careful, it may come at a large price.
“I think some people are doing a good job with it but I also think there’s a fair number who are not,” Cavanaugh said. “I know people are tired, I know masks are uncomfortable, but I think there is definitely room for improvement in our community to do better.
Dr. Cavanaugh, who approves of Gov.Edward’s latest move in pushing back Phase 3, also expressed concern about the public letting its guard down to the coronavirus. She says if the latest numbers are any indicator--more work needs to be done.
In announcing the delay in moving to Phase 3, Edwards placed the blame on a lack of social distancing, masking, and other restrictions that had been in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We have seen the number of COVID cases and related hospitalizations increase across the state over the last number of days,” Edwards said. “If we were doing a better job as a state collectively of adhering to those mitigation measures we would not be seeing the case growth we’re seeing today.”
As of today, Louisiana ranks seventh out of 23 states across the country experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Those include the neighboring states of Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
“We have seen a steady rise of cases...it’s been going on for the past 2 to 2 and a half weeks,” Cavanaugh said. “We’re not just seeing it in the number of cases, we’re also seeing rises in the number of hospitalizations.”
Cavanaugh says While trips to the emergency room have increased in our area...
“We’re up to the low 30′s and at one point at the end of May, we were as low as 4,5 or 6 (COVID-19) patients in the hospital.”
There is also a high percentage of young people testing positive. The largest increase in cases in the state involves people between the ages of 18 and 29.
“I think it’s a combination of things--One being exposure bias,” Cavanaugh said. “These are the individuals who are often working in the service industry that may be getting exposed to cases there. There are also individuals who are now able to go out to bars and parties and there’s an element of transfer happening in those settings as well.”
In a federal hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted he increase in younger coronavirus patients and the decrease in the daily U.S. death toll could be related, as younger people tend to have better outcomes once infected. If infections keep trending toward younger people, death rates could continue to decrease, at least until they pass the virus on to others.
Fauci noted that the “death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate,” meaning it could take some time to see what the recent spike in new cases could mean for the death count.
The CDC forecasts that the number of new fatalities in the coming weeks will increase in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Utah.
While there is a better chance now for more younger people to get tested, Cavanaugh said if the cases keep trending upwards the supply might not be able to meet the demand.
“I think we’re in a better place but there are still some challenges with limited availability. Even with the rapid test, those are becoming more scarce and having to be prioritized for health care workers and other higher-risk individuals,” said Cavanaugh.
While the state has not yet decided whether to mandate face masks, health officials continue to reiterate their importance now more than ever before.
As of Tuesday, June 23, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 51,595 positive cases - increase of 1,356 cases
- 3,021 deaths - 17 new deaths
- 630 patients in the hospital - increase of 16 patients
- 83 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
- 39,792 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
