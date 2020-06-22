New downtown apartment complex opens amid coronavirus outbreak

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Downtown’s newest apartment complex has officially opened.
By now, it’s no secret that the coronavirus has upended life for many and even delayed some local projects, but it hasn’t stopped the progress of Downtown Lake Charles and bringing new life to the area.
“We want to open up and welcome the community in..we’re excited about it and ready to show it off,” said Senior Property Manager Colleen Phillips.
Originally set to open back in April, Erdace Apartments had to push their opening back to the Summer.
The four-story complex at 600 Ryan St., includes 270 apartments in a mix of studios and 1 and 2 bedroom units. It is the largest single apartment building to open downtown in more than thirty years.
“We’re excited to have this urban residential development here in downtown..to bring more residents back to downtown...cooperating with our downtown neighbors,” Phillips said.
Phillips said apartment leasing is starting to pick up...something that is unusual for other parts of the country right now due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.
“I think the Lake Area is very fortunate to have the industry that we have and that we’ve continued to be fortunate to have people continue to work,” Phillips said. “Many of the residents that we have moving here are coming from out of state...coming for jobs that are offered in the Lake Area, everything from industrial to business owners.”
Although it’s taken nearly 5 years to get here, Phillips said the added pressure of COVID-19 on construction didn’t really have a major impact.
“We were spread out enough in this property...in the apartments, the guys were still able to paint and do things like that. So we didn’t see a large impact personally.”
As far as social distancing goes...
The only direct impacts of COVID-19 on the complex will be administered through social distancing protocols in the apartment’s fitness area.
Management says right now they are offering virtual tours for future tenants.
Prices range from $1,195 a month for a 556-square-foot studio to $1,490 for a 1,048-square-foot, two-bedroom unit.
Depending on how the housing/rental market fares during the pandemic, developers of Erdace say they’re hoping to bring more multi-family housing options to the area.
Erdace will host a community-wide open house on Wednesday from 6 p.m - 9 p.m.
For more info, visit www.erdaceapartments.com or call (337) 508-2128.
