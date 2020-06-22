Louisiana to remain in Phase 2 for at least another 28 days; Gov. Edwards says La. trending in the wrong direction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards has decided not to allow Louisiana to enter into the less-restrictive Phase 3 of reopening the economy.
The governor’s decision comes after a concerning uptick in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the state. The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.
Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 for at least the next 28 days.
Gov. Edwards said Monday that most new cases are the result of community spread.
In the latest report from the state’s department of health, young adults in Louisiana have had more positive cases of coronavirus than any other age group.
On Monday, June 22, the LDH says 8,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 between the ages of 18 and 29. Ten deaths have been reported for that age group since the outbreak began.
State health officials are concerned that as cases continue to rise, we could once again approach overwhelming the state’s healthcare capacity.
As of Monday, June 22, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 50,239 positive cases
· 3,004 deaths
· 630 patients in hospitals
· 77 patients on ventilators
· 39,792 recovered
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website daily at noon.
