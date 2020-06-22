Lori Vallow told friends J.J. and Tylee were “zombies”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Lori Vallow Daybell told friends her children were zombies-- according to documents unsealed concerning the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The children had been missing since September of last year when, June 9, their remains were discovered buried on property in Idaho belonging to Chad Daybell, now married to their mother.
Those interviewed include Melani Gibb who was once Lori Vallow’s best friend.
Gibb tells NBC’s Keith Morrison, she knew it was time to contact the police when she was asked to lie and say J.J. was with her.
While the children were missing, Lori and her new husband Chad, seemed to be making a new life for themselves
For six months J.J.’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, from Lake Charles, traveled the country, appearing on numerous nationally televised programs to widen the search for the children.
In an interview in February, they said their focus was simply, to find the children.
“Our hope is every morning and our hope is every night, when we get up, go to bed, God, please let us find those kids,” said Larry, last February.
But that hope was shattered June 9, when evidence led investigators to what the Daybell family called their pet cemetery.
Probable cause affidavits unsealed reveal more about the couple’s cult-like religious beliefs. And, an affidavit says, they believed they were part of the “Church of Firstborn” and their mission was to head the “144,000” mentioned in the Book of Revelation.
One affidavit says “They also stated their mission was to rid the world of zombies.”
According Gibb, interviewed by Dateline, ”People were always either dark or zombies or turning into zombies, and I was like, ‘Why are all these people in your life turning into zombies?’”
Dateline’s Keith Morrison asks, “And what happens to zombies?”
“Seems like they are dying,” said Gibb.
According to Gibb, Vallow said Tylee and J.J. were zombies.
“She was obsessed about talking about it to the point where, she was planting ideas to show me that she believed he was a zombie. Chad had told her, Tylee, she turned a zombie back when she became a difficult teenager,” said Gibb.
Gibb said earlier, Chad and Lori had asked her to lie and tell police she had J.J.
“I get this phone call out of the blue and Chad said, ‘The Rexburg Police are going to call, don’t pick up.' Lori calls shortly there after and says, ‘Oh, I told them that J.J. was with you. You just go ahead and take a picture of a whole bunch of kids.’ It’s like a bomb drops on you. I need to go to the police about this,” said Gibb.
Police examination of cell phones indicate the children were buried on Chad Daybell’s property before his wife Tammy’s mysterious death. And the narrative of the affidavit against Chad seems to indicate Lori’s late brother, Alex Ryan, likely buried the remains. Though the Daybells are in jail on various charges, so far, no one has been charged with murder.
Here is the 14 page probable cause affidavit to support a search of the Daybell property, where the remains were found. It contains GRAPHIC DETAILS details that may be unsuitable for some viewers.
Click here to read the most recent affidavit issued concerning Lori, filed February 18.
