Local early childhood center on navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Childcare is the backbone of our economy in Louisiana,” Lisa Brochard, Deputy Assistant Superintendent at the Louisiana Department of Education said. “If one does not have a place to put their child, they can’t go to work.”
Brochard says, LDOE has been working diligently with early childhood centers across the state to continue providing safe childcare options during the pandemic.
“You know, looking at things like group sizes, the importance of hand washing, the importance of screening children before they even enter the childcare center,” Brochard said. Brochard also cited the importance of care centers keeping an eye on interaction between kids.
Alex Myers, owner of Leap Into Learning in Lake Charles, says her staff has worked hard to enforce those guidelines provided by the state and the CDC.
She says, many changes have been made in terms of cleaning, group sizes and hand-washing, but she says the biggest change they’ve had to make is their parent pick-up and drop-off procedures.
“We have to take temperatures of the children before entering and then they have to wash their hands,” Myers said. “The parents cannot use the finger print clock in, and they cannot come in the building for drop-off or pick-up.”
Daycare may have a very different look as of late, but Myers says her students have adjusted well thanks to transparency between parents and staff.
"We had some homework for parents," Myers said. "And they we're wonderful to do that and a lot of the children came back familiar with masks and not scared of us in them at all."
Myers says Leap Into Learning will continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, and do whatever is needed to keep everyone safe. She says their online camera system has been a huge plus for many parents since they can no longer go inside when dropping or picking-up their little ones.
