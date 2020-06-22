KPLC 7 Sports’ 7-in-Seven Countdown returns June 22

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - In the seven weeks prior to football season, KPLC 7 Sports will once again bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown each week leading into our TDL: Two-A-Days coverage. Countdowns will include topics from McNeese's most exciting matchups to the top high school prospects in Southwest Louisiana.
Every Monday a new countdown begins, starting June 22. Below is the schedule for the 2020 7-in-Seven Countdown.
June 22-28: Top McNeese matchups in 2020
June 29- July 5: Most competitive #SWLApreps districts in 2020
July 6-12: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2020
July 13-19: Top surprise #SWLApreps teams in 2020
July 20-26: Top #SWLApreps teams in 2020
July 27-August 2: Top McNeese impact players in 2020
August 3-9: Top 2021 #SWLApreps college prospects
