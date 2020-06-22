Jennings man killed in single-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 43-year-old Jennings man was killed Sunday afternoon when the tractor he was operating hit a culvert and then landed into a ditch on US Highway 90 in Acadia Parish.
Frank Zaunbrecher was operating a New Holland articulating farm tractor west on US 90 when the tractor ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
The tractor reentered the roadway crossing the east and westbound lanes of travel before striking a ditch on the south side of the roadway, Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Gossen said Zaunbrecher fell from the cab of the tractor at some point while entering the ditch. He was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.
Gossen said impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.