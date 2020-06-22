FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy pattern this week with locally heavy downpours at times

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few rumbles of thunder with isolated storms overnight are the fanfare of more storms to come today as we kickstart a pattern of wet weather ahead for most of the week. The culprit for these storms are a series of upper level disturbances that will get going later today and repeat in a pattern most every day this week.
The good part of the storms will be the heat relief, but these occasionally heavy downpours will provide a threat of some localized street flooding at times and pose a concern for lightning if outdoors. Make sure to have the KPLC weather app and be ready to head indoors when you begin to hear thunder this week. Computer models continue to develop more scattered thunderstorms later this morning and into the afternoon with a break in the rain by this evening.
The next disturbance looks to move through Tuesday morning with the higher rain chances tomorrow coming in two waves. One during the morning hours with another upper level disturbance set to arrive by Tuesday evening. These will again provide a threat of heavier downpours at times, lightning and gusty winds in the strongest storms. The severe weather threat this week looks minimal with the main concern coming from the heavy downpours and localized street flooding during times of heaviest rain.
The forecast continues with more thunderstorms likely Wednesday and Thursday with the storm track beginning to shift a bit away from Southwest Louisiana by Friday as the jet stream pattern changes. This will help reduce the amount of storms by Friday and Saturday and bring hotter temperatures back as a result.
The current forecast puts between 2 and 3 inches of rain over a broad swath of Southwest Louisiana through Friday, but some localized amounts higher than that will be possible. In the tropics, there is still no threat of any development this week, large in part thanks to a large plume of Saharan dust that will overtake the Gulf and southern U.S. including Southwest Louisiana by mid to late week.
The haze from the dust should thicken quite a bit by Thursday and Friday and make for vibrant sunrises and sunsets, keep tropical development limited, and also provide some increased distress on those with allergies and chronic respiratory conditions. Most of this dust will remain above ground level so this should keep respiratory distress to a minimum, and with the rain in the forecast, that will help air quality as well.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.