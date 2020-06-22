Domonique Davis prepares for year two at LSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Domonique Davis shined in high school, averaging 21 points, 5 boards, and a little over 4 assists during her career, which deservingly turned heads and landed her at LSU.
The DeRidder native already has one year under her belt with the Tigers. A year she believes will be crucial in her growth as a basketball player.
“I’m not going to say it went exactly as I wanted it to. Everyone wants to have an amazing year their freshman year, they want to come from high school and go off. But it was definitely a learning experience. I call it a ‘feel around year’. I feel like my game has grown from my senior year to now. I learned a lot from our older players and coaches. It was a learning year, how I learned to balance school and basketball,” Domonique Davis said. “I’m really excited to see how this next year goes because I’ve already learned everything and felt everything and it’s my second year, so I know how to approach it better.”
During Davis’ first year with the purple and gold, she witnessed a 20-win season, a trip to the SEC quarterfinals, and what would have been a seed in the NCAA tournament, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus. Like others who had their season abruptly taken from them, she believes the best is yet to come.
“I think we can build off last year. I was upset that it ended early. I didn’t play much, but just being able to be there and watch what my teammates can do it was just like wow. We had something. I feel like this year everyone is going to come back and even the new girls that are coming in are coming in focused. Everyone wants one thing and that’s to win. The best is yet to come and when it comes it’s going to be pretty good,” said Davis.
Davis is a competitor and believes her success will come with hard work. As far as her team's success, she believes they can achieve greatness.
“I pretty much know my role on the team now and I am comfortable with that. I just want to continue to grow in that role and just be better. I don’t think that there is a celling for us. I think we can go as far as we want.” Davis said.
