Coronavirus cases in young adults surpass all other age groups in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the latest report from the state’s department of health, young adults in Louisiana have had more positive cases of coronavirus than any other age group.
On Monday, June 22, the LDH says 8,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 between the ages of 18 and 29. Ten deaths have been reported for that age group since the outbreak began.
According to the US Census, there are more than 672,000 people in households in Louisiana in that same age group, which makes up about 14% of the state’s population.
Roughly 1.25% (8,456) of those young adults have tested positive for COVID-19.
