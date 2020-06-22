Chris Curry looks to be serious contender for LSU starting running back position

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Clyde Edwards-Helaire off to the NFL, LSU is in search of a new lead running back and one name to take seriously in the competition is Chris Curry.
At one point, many thought he would transfer but Curry has stuck it out. He’s a physical style of back and made the most of his somewhat limited opportunities last season, averaging five yards per carry on 38 attempts.
But this year, he has a chance to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. Running backs coach Kevin Faulk says No.24 definitely has the mental makeup to do it.
“Maturity and not just in playing the game of football but him realizing opportunity is going to come, you just have to stick it out and be patient,” Faulk told 104.5 ESPN Radio. “We talk about patience all the time but that kid was patient last year. He didn’t fold. He didn’t get upset or anything. He just worked his butt off like he normally does and I think that’s what puts him ahead of a lot of guys. He works his butt off.”
Curry looked explosive in the Tigers’ 63-28 College Football Playoff Semifinal win over the Oklahoma Sooners when he started in place of an injured Edwards-Helaire. He ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
