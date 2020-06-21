Westlake man dies in single-vehicle crash on La. 27

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on La. 27, near Stagecoach Lane, authorities said.
Ryan Daniel Juneau, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m.
Senegal said that according to the preliminary investigation, Juneau was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer north on La. 27 when for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel. The Ford then traveled back across the roadway, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment, and rolled over several times before ejecting Juneau.
Juneau was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, Senegal said.
A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis, according to Senegal.
Senegal reminded drivers that Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.
“Statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained but the decision not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences,” Senegal said. “Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.”
Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2020.
