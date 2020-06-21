FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storm’s this evening, an unsettled pattern settles in to start the week

The rest of this afternoon we will see temperatures holding pretty steady in the middle and upper 80′s. We have seen showers and storms this afternoon which have been moving in from the southwest throughout the day and these will continue through the evening hours. As we head into the early overnight hours the rain chances begin to drop and we dry out for the overnight. Temperatures look to start off in the middle and upper 70′s for Monday morning with a few isolated showers to start the day. We see some breaks in the clouds allowing for sunshine to filter through, but sunshine will be limited for the upcoming week. Into Monday afternoon we see more showers and storms arriving containing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. The severe threat remains low as we go throughout the day with temperatures topping off in the middle to upper 80′s. More rain is on the way as we see several upper level disturbances pushing through the region, as well as plenty of tropical moisture being brought into the region.