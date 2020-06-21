FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storm’s this evening, an unsettled pattern settles in to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The key difference has been the showers and storms we have been seeing moving through this afternoon and will continue into the evening.
The rest of this afternoon we will see temperatures holding pretty steady in the middle and upper 80′s. We have seen showers and storms this afternoon which have been moving in from the southwest throughout the day and these will continue through the evening hours. As we head into the early overnight hours the rain chances begin to drop and we dry out for the overnight. Temperatures look to start off in the middle and upper 70′s for Monday morning with a few isolated showers to start the day. We see some breaks in the clouds allowing for sunshine to filter through, but sunshine will be limited for the upcoming week. Into Monday afternoon we see more showers and storms arriving containing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. The severe threat remains low as we go throughout the day with temperatures topping off in the middle to upper 80′s. More rain is on the way as we see several upper level disturbances pushing through the region, as well as plenty of tropical moisture being brought into the region.
Rain chances remain high as we move through the middle portion of the week as we continue to sere the same pattern, which is feeding plenty of moisture into our region. Temperatures will be cooler as well as we see plenty of clouds and very little sunshine with highs in the middle 80′s through Thursday before a slight shift in the pattern occurs into Friday. The slight change in the pattern remains to be seen as we still see afternoon storm chances each day through the next ten, the difference being the coverage of storms is a little less from Friday onward.
Into next weekend we can expect temperatures to rebound slightly with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90. As always you can track the storms and receive the latest updates from the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Have a great rest of your Father’s Day and start to your week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
