Report: At least 30 LSU football players in quarantine due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At least 30 of LSU’s 115 players have been isolated because they tested positive for COVID-19, or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive. That’s according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
No LSU athlete or staff member has required hospitalization, and very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms according to Ross Dellenger.
Some of the LSU players are quarantined due to hanging out at the bars near Tigerland.
The players must isolate for 10 days. They must also be symptom-free for three days before they begin a scaled return to team activities.
