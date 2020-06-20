FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy start, showers and storms return for Father’s Day

Progressing through the rest of this afternoon we will continue to deal with the warmer temperatures and the mugginess as winds are still out of the south bringing in moisture from the Gulf. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storm as we are watching a piece of energy swinging through eastern portions of Texas. Everyone want see rain, but the farther west you go the better chance of seeing some rain. Temperatures will be falling overnight as well as we will be slightly warmer with lows starting Sunday morning in the lower and middle 70′s. For our Father’s Day we will see an increase in the chances of showers and storms as we see an upper level disturbance moving through the region. It won’t be an all day washout, but as we move into the afternoon and evening the coverage of showers and storms will be greater. Afternoon highs will still be warm as we see sunshine to start the day and we can expect to see upper 80′s to near 90 during the afternoon. if you have any outdoor plans just make sure to have an alternate to move inside as well in case a storm moves over. You can get the latest updates and look at radar using our KPLC First Alert Weather App.