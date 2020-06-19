SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 18, 2020.
Guillermo Jose Cordero-Lora, 23, Miami, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Osborn Freeman, 46, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Tarell Lemelle McCree, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.
Jennifer Lynn Ripley, 35, New London, WI: Misdemeanor sexual battery (2 charges).
Christopher Jordan Perossier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Lewis Tunmire, 35, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons.
Austin Jameson, 53, New Caney, TX: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; federal detainer.
Jesse James Sparks, 58, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).
John Edward James, 27, Violet: Second-degree battery; dating partner abuse; strangulation; battery; battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; cruelty to juveniles.
Felicia Nicole Hicks, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Renee Langley, 33, Biloxi, MS: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Willie Frank Porter Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; unauthorized place of business; domestic abuse.
Chad Norman Hickson, 32, Gauthier, MS: Probation detainer.
