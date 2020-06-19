Several local places close again due to COVID-19

“As of this morning we have 9 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive,” Memorial representative Matt Felder said in an email. “Three of them are ICU patients and only one is on a ventilator. This is not an overwhelming number and far lower than what we experienced in March and April. Communicable disease patients are isolated from the rest of the hospital population as Memorial continues to follow all CDC and Louisiana LDH guidelines on proper PPE usage, visitor policies and staff protocols.”