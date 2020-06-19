Several local places close again due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several restaurants and town halls have announced temporary closures due to COVID-19 as state officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Southwest Louisiana continues to climb.
Iowa mayor Paul Hesse said on Friday the town of Iowa’s front office will be closed for 14-21 days due to complications related to the COVID-19 exposure and illness.
Oberlin Town Hall announced a day ago its lobby will be closed until further notice.
Luna’s, OB’s Bar and Grill, and Nina P’s announced they’re temporarily closed after concerns over staff and customers being possibly exposed to COVID-19.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health, said Thursday that Southwest Louisiana is seeing a steep rise in cases and hospitalizations.
After reporting on May 26 that it had no COVID patients for the first time in two months, Lake Charles Memorial Health System now has nine patients who are COVID-19 positive.
However, Memorial representatives say, while that number is an increase, it is not overwhelming and far lower than what the hospital experienced in March and April
“As of this morning we have 9 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive,” Memorial representative Matt Felder said in an email. “Three of them are ICU patients and only one is on a ventilator. This is not an overwhelming number and far lower than what we experienced in March and April. Communicable disease patients are isolated from the rest of the hospital population as Memorial continues to follow all CDC and Louisiana LDH guidelines on proper PPE usage, visitor policies and staff protocols.”
Matthew Welsh, with West Cal-Cam Hospital, said current numbers are not overwhelming their hospital, either.
“While we have seen a steady number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few weeks, we have not experienced a significant increase in the number of positive cases.”
