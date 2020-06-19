Nelson’s Donuts sold to new owners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nelson’s Donuts in Lake Charles is under new ownership.
The business, which operated for 50 years in Lake Charles, closed in May 2019 following a fire but said in February they were trying to sell the business and building to keep the local legacy going.
Nelson’s Donuts Rebuild posted on Facebook congratulating the new owners.
Nelson’s Donuts said it is still the same recipe and same family.
The business is looking into changing the layout of the building but will not completely demolish it. The size of the building still does not allow for customers to dine in. Nelson’s Donuts said they hope to get back up and running.
