McNeese band holds virtual summer leadership camp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This past week high school band students had the opportunity to virtually expand their leadership skills with the help of the McNeese State University annual summer music camp.
Director of Bands for McNeese State University Dr. Jay Sconyers says, “Generally we try to have a camp that incorporates some musical elements, drum major, leadership, and maybe even something for beginners. We were able to take those virtual elements and help them learn a little bit more about their craft of being leaders and drum majors in their bands.”
The camp itself is to help high school students develop the skills to lead other students in their respective marching bands.
“The leadership and the drum major are the backbone of any marching band,” explains Dr. Sconyers. “They are your students who are the first to show up and your last to leave. We had a variety of instructors this week and also the McNeese drum majors came in and assisted him to share some of their knowledge. Specifically on how to run a football game.”
McNeese Drum Major Cameron Fultz says, “Our job is to be fun and electric and to bring the crown and to react to games. I think instilling these values to students is great for the community as a whole.”
And once they finish the participants know just how useful those skills that they learned at camp can be as Isabella Wade explained.
“I love the flexibility that McNeese has to have this virtual camp. Especially for someone who’s in a leadership position in band it’s definitely helpful. I definitely want to take that back to band and be able to share that.”
Despite the camp having to take place virtually this year, Dr. Sconyers was happy with the results, “It was just really really awesome to see so many great students from our area and beyond. To see their energy and enthusiasm and to watch them grow as leaders and drum majors. Hopefully, we will see them on campus as future cowboys! So go pokes!”
Camp instructors included Micky Smith Jr., Dr. Tremon Kizer, and Jacob Carpenter with students from as far as Montana attending the virtual classes.
Dr. Sconyers says auditions for the McNeese Pride and Spirit Band are still open for the fall 2020 semester. You can email jsconyers@mcneese.edu to set up an audition.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.