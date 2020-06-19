Local push for voter registration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To make sure everyone is prepared for this years elections various community leaders joined forces this week for a drive-thru absentee voter registration drive.
On the corner of Broad and Enterprise in Lake Charles, citizens can stop at the station and fill out a form to receive an absentee ballot. Their ballot will be sent to their home, the they will fill it out and send it back in.
Raymond Fondel, one of the drive’s organizers says this may be a huge burden lifted for many of our elders.
“Most people that are 65 and above, they are probably already registered to vote,” Fondel said. “But the difficulties that we’ve been seeing is people going to the polls.”
Fondel says we cannot allow the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to become an excuse for not exercising our right to vote. He’s also encouraging everyone to make sure they are registered, and if you aren’t already he says just stop by.
“We’ve been watching what’s going on around the country with COVID-19, Coronavirus and people are weary about going outside,” Fondel said. “And we just want to make sure that as a community we’re doing our part to make sure that our listeners to make sure that our voters are educated.”
Fondel says, the younger generation has shown the desire for change especially recently, but he says actions must go beyond words for real change to happen.
“We can see all of the change that’s going on. A lot of this is being led by the young folks here in these various communities,” Fondel said. “So while they know about going and protesting the way that you make the change is by going to the polls and voting.”
Fondel says we must all be proactive, rather than reactive in fighting for a better community and country.
The group will be back on the corner of Broad and Enterprise today from 5 to 7. You can also get registered to vote tonight at the Civic Center, ahead of the Juneteenth fireworks display.
