Lake Charles officials, Louisiana governor make Juneteenth proclamations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on Friday declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Observance Day in Louisiana.
“On #Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery in America and we honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our country,” Gov. Edwards tweeted.
In Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter and City Council President Luvertha August proclaimed June 19 in Lake Charles as Juneteenth Celebration Day.
Mayor Hunter posted the signing on Facebook with a caption that reads “a proud moment as mayor.”
Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in the United States.
