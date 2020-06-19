FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with less rain, we see showers and storms into Father’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a very warm afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have risen into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. The key difference is that we aren’t seeing showers and storms this afternoon and that will be the case to start the weekend as well.
Temperatures remain warm through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening as we slowly see the temperatures fall as we continue to see southerly flow bringing in moisture off the Gulf. The bigger story this afternoon is the heat index this afternoon as we are feeling like we are in the middle and upper 90′s. Overnight we see mostly clear skies with a few clouds passing from time to time and the temperatures slowly falling back into the upper 70′s. We do start off Saturday very similar to our Friday morning with lows in the upper 60′s and the lower 70′s. Saturday is shaping up to be very similar to Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Shower and storm chances will be very slim, with the bigger story once again being the heat index as we could see values in the upper 90′s to near 100. As we head into the second half of the weekend we see the storm chances going up, unfortunately just in time for Father’s Day so if you do have any outdoor plans make sure to have an alternative to move indoors just in case a storm moves over. Highs Sunday will be a degree or two cooler as we have more in the way of cloud cover but still warm in the upper 80′s to near 90.
Moving into the new week we see increased rain chances as we continue to get winds out of the south increasing the moisture chances and upper level disturbances moving into Southwest Louisiana and that will help to spark a few more showers and storms. Afternoon highs will remain pretty much the same through next week with highs in the upper 80′s and our lows in the middle 70′s. Overall the best chances of rain last through Thursday before slowly falling.
A peak at the end of next week and weekend shows temperatures warming into the lower 90′s once again as we see more in the way of sunshine for our afternoons. For now enjoy a great start to the weekend, but remember to stay hydrated as it remains warm. Have a great weekend and Happy Father’s Day!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
