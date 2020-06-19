FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with less rain, we see showers and storms into Father’s Day

Temperatures remain warm through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening as we slowly see the temperatures fall as we continue to see southerly flow bringing in moisture off the Gulf. The bigger story this afternoon is the heat index this afternoon as we are feeling like we are in the middle and upper 90′s. Overnight we see mostly clear skies with a few clouds passing from time to time and the temperatures slowly falling back into the upper 70′s. We do start off Saturday very similar to our Friday morning with lows in the upper 60′s and the lower 70′s. Saturday is shaping up to be very similar to Friday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Shower and storm chances will be very slim, with the bigger story once again being the heat index as we could see values in the upper 90′s to near 100. As we head into the second half of the weekend we see the storm chances going up, unfortunately just in time for Father’s Day so if you do have any outdoor plans make sure to have an alternative to move indoors just in case a storm moves over. Highs Sunday will be a degree or two cooler as we have more in the way of cloud cover but still warm in the upper 80′s to near 90.