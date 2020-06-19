FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine to kickoff the weekend before a long stormy pattern returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday is off to a nice start as temperatures will quickly rise today thanks to a return of sunshine. Look for highs this afternoon to reach the lower 90s as the heat index values top out in the upper 90s. Fewer storms are forecast today, but the sea breeze front could bring a small threat of a coastal shower or storm. We’ll need to enjoy the last of our driest days through Saturday before needed the rain gear for several days beginning Father’s Day.
Saturday should bring great weather for outdoor activities as the main concern tomorrow will be the heat and humidity. It’s the last of our driest days though so don’t let it go to waste. Beginning Sunday, a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms which will be the kick-off to a much stormier week ahead next week.
By Father’s Day, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will begin popping up in what will be the start of a stretch of rainy days through late next week. Storms will begin during the afternoon with a few that could linger into the evening. I’m leaving the rain chances at 30% because I do expect them to be scattered and not every location sees the rain.
Monday will bring an even higher rain chance that will repeat most every day next week. A series of upper level disturbances moving up the Gulf Coast will arrive and combine with deep tropical moisture and an onshore flow with high pressure locked over the eastern U.S. This should be enough to send numerous showers and thunderstorms up through SW Louisiana by Monday afternoon.
Timing these disturbances is nearly impossible but the pattern next week keeps daily rain chances high as this upper level influence combined with daytime heating will bring numerous afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday. Beyond that time, drier weather appears to arrive in time for the following weekend.
The tropics remain quiet and other than the return of Saharan Dust next week, there is no threat of any tropical development. This Saharan Dust should continue to thicken up by the middle to latter half of next week and will make for hazy skies, vibrant sunrises and sunsets and could create some breathing problems for those with chronic respiratory problems but should not cause a huge health concern for the general population.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
