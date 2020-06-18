VFW Post 2130 reopens home for events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The pandemic has affected many non-profit groups in Southwest Louisiana, especially those that depend on events as fundraisers. That includes VFW Post 2130 in Lake Charles.
"We are here to help veterans. Homeless vets, people of that nature," said Jesse Curry, Quartermaster of the post. "We have programs wtih the VFW, Voice of Democracy, There are a lot of programs we do in the community, for the schools. We do all those types of programs, it's just not a good old boys club."
From Mardi Gras balls to weddings and graduations, VFW Post 2130 quartermaster Jesse Curry says their new home on Lake St. has seen it all.
"Basically we get our money from our rentals. Because we are a non profit organization. We also take donations. So we don't get our money from anywhere else. We have to earn our money."
Since the pandemic, the VFW has lost 9 big events this year. But Curry says the VFW wants the public to know that have reopened and are ready to book.
"We are trying to get business back so we can continue doing the things for the community and for the vets. The hall rentals help us to do those things. Without the hall rentals, we probably wouldn't be able to make it."
Curry is confident the events will return.
"Americans are resilient. We are resilient in nature. I don't care what happens, what goes down, we are going to stick together. I know the community is going to stick with us. They're going to help us and reach out in every way possible, so we'll be able to continue to do the things to help veterans and help the kids at school."
VFW Post 2130 is located at 5676 Lake St. in Lake Charles. To book their facility, call 337-477-7546 or 337-842-3355.
