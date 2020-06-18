SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 17, 2020.
Kalley Nicole Murray, 23, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; aggravated battery.
Samuel Franklin Smith, 28, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Stephen Joseph Lavergne, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kayla Dshay Jones, 26, Lake Charles: Child desertion.
Darrell Wayne Cooley, 49, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Destiny Clare Goodwin, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Mansel Todd Langley, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.