SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | June 18, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:31 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 17, 2020.

Kalley Nicole Murray, 23, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; aggravated battery.

Samuel Franklin Smith, 28, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Stephen Joseph Lavergne, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kayla Dshay Jones, 26, Lake Charles: Child desertion.

Darrell Wayne Cooley, 49, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Destiny Clare Goodwin, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Mansel Todd Langley, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault with a firearm.

