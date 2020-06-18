Sports Person of the Week - Roydell Brown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese guard Roydell Brown was a key factor in the Pokes resurgence these past two seasons. As a junior, he was the Cowboys go-to guy averaging nearly 20 points and 10 boards during conference play. However, he would miss the final eight games of the season with an ankle injury.
“Even though it did happen, at the same time it helped me in a sense of becoming a better teammate on the bench and at practice,” said former Cowboy guard Roydell Brown. “I was cheering the guys on and giving them confidence to believe in themselves and basically saying even though I got hurt, it’s y’all’s time now.”
Brown was able to fully recover from his injury but with the additions of guys like A.J. Lawson and Dru Kuxhausen to the lineup, along with the emergence of Sha’Markus Kennedy, he was tasked with taking on a new role as a senior.
“Some guys probably wouldn’t be able to do what I did and take a different role,” admitted Brown. “At the end of the day it’s not always all about me. It’s basically about winning and trying to bring a championship back to Lake Charles.”
Though the Pokes weren't able to bring home any hardware, they showed flashes of potential this past season and advanced to the conference tournament for the first time in four years. Brown is grateful to have played part and sees it as a step in the right direction for the program.
“I’m real thankful to be able to come here two years ago and basically help build and start a legacy and hopefully see 5 or 10 years from now what it’ll turn into from what it started from,” Brown said.
While Brown's time in Lake Charles is in the rear view, his hoops career is far from finished. He recently turned a dream into reality by signing to play professionally in Slovakia.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was three years old,” Brown said of his professional aspirations. “Being able to look back and finally say, ‘I did it, I’m able to continue my career playing basketball’ is a real blessing and I’m very excited for the opportunity.”
