Oberlin Town Hall lobby closed due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases the Town of Oberlin City Hall has announced that its lobby will be closed until further notice. Residents will not be allowed through the doors.
Utility and ticket payments can be placed in the dropbox to the right of the front door. Payments must be inside an envelope when dropped in.
For the protection of residents, the city hall advises that you use a check or money order as they will not be able to stamp or hold copies of payment receipts.
The Town of Oberlin asks its residents to stay safe, continue social distancing, and wear a mask in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
