Location, plans for upcoming Bayou Classic still undecided

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The location for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has not changed, according to a joint statement from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Southern University and Grambling State University.
Officials said previous statements saying otherwise were unofficial and it is still being decided for 2020 and 2021.
They also stated that decisions will not be decided until after the Southwestern Athletics Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which is not scheduled until late June.
Fall sports will be discussed during this meeting.
“We remain optimistic that the iconic Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, will be played in November between Southern University and Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans,' the statement said.
