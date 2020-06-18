Local DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court ruling

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to end the program known as DACA on Thursday, which protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation who were brought to the United States as children.
Politicians and citizens across the country reacted to the high court’s decision but one particular group - the DACA recipients themselves, also referred to as “dreamers” expressed how they felt.
“There’s so many fellow DACA recipients out there who have jobs, have families to provide for [and] are at the forefront of the economy,” Jose Umanzor said. “Some of them are firefighters, police officers, a lot of them are in the nursing field.”
Umanzor, a Lake Charles resident, knows first-hand the impact of this decision. As a DACA recipient himself, he said the ruling is a positive step forward.
“Many of us are at ease now that we know that we can keep our jobs and we don’t have to fear deportation,” Umanzor said.
While the ruling is viewed as a success for DACA recipients, it’s still not a permanent solution. Recipients must renew their application every two years.
Umanzor said in that time an application can be lost, or other things can go wrong which can jeopardize their legal status.
“Those kind of delays could cause a lot of economic damage to a DACA recipient,” Umanzor said. “Therefore, it’s super important that we find a push for a pathway to citizenship.”
Umanzor said moving forward he and his fellow DACA recipients will do just that- push for a pathway to citizenship.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.