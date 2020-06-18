LDH: Southwest Louisiana continues to see steep rise in cases and hospitalizations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Region 5 is seeing a “steep” rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Region 5 has seen an increase of 277 cases in the last week. Some of that may be due to backlogged cases being reported. While the state has noted each day that backlogged cases have been included, it has not given a breakdown by parish.
Region 5 includes Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Allen and Beauregard parishes.
During Gov. John Bel Edwards’ news conference Thursday, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary with the Louisiana Department of Health, highlighted regions - including Region 5 - that were seeing increases.
Billioux said that Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers plateaued before beginning to rise again.
At first, even though there was a rise in the number of tests, the number of new cases continued to plateau.
But now, Billioux said, even though there has been a slight decrease in testing, there is an increase in cases.
