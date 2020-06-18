Heath Schroyer discusses balancing roles as head coach and interim athletic director

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cowboy basketball coach Heath Schroyer can now add the title interim athletic director to his resume.
“The President (Dr. Burckel) brought me in late last week and said ‘Hey I want to restructure the department,” Schroyer said. “Obviously we’re in unprecedented times and he asked me to help out for the year.”
The 48-year-old will now balance being a head coach and an administrator for the first time in his career. It’s a role he says will come with its challenges but is one he’s fit for given his background.
“There’s a lot that I don’t know,” admitted Schroyer. “Obviously being in athletic administration I’ve never had one of those roles but I do understand people, I understand policies and procedures and I understand you have to work together as a team to accomplish anything. There’s some really talented people in that administration.”
The restructuring of the athletic department is a move that Schroyer believes will bring stability and allow each team to get the attention it truly needs moving forward.
“Being able to have different sports report to different administrators so that the sports are getting supported the way that they need to be and the way the President wants them to be and help them fund raise for their sports and all of those things,” added Schroyer.
One squad in particular being the Cowboy football team. The Pokes enter the fall with some uncertainty facing a postseason ban with an entirely new coaching staff.
“Football has had three head coaches in three years. It’s had APR issues and needs a lot of administrative attention,” Schroyer said. “I think Tanner (Stines) is going to take that program and run with it and I think we’re going to have a great partnership.”
While Schroyer will have more on his plate, his top priority is continuing to move his program in the right direction as he prepares for his third season in Lake Charles.
“Obviously basketball is my focus and I’m a basketball coach but like all of us I’m just here to step up and help out wherever I can,” said Schroyer.
