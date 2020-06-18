FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms this evening, drier for Friday and Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have been dealing with scattered showers and storms throughout the late morning and into the early afternoon. We can expect this to continue through the afternoon as we warm things up and that will help to spark the showers and storms with the moisture and frontal boundary we have.
Temperatures have warmed this afternoon with many locations in the upper 80′s to near 90, but other areas have picked up rainfall this morning and those areas are in the lower and middle 80′s. Sunshine will help us warm into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for our highs before we begin to cool down after sunset. Much like the last couple of days we will see the storms lasting till sunset or just after before we see them diminish. Overnight lows will be very similar to last evening with many areas in the lower 70′s with some upper 60′s for areas farther to the north. For our Friday we can expect nicer weather with partly cloudy skies, but lower rain chances as the front boundary dissipates and leaves the area. Highs may be a degree or two warmer as we see more in the way of sunshine and less rain activity as we climb into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s once again. Overall though a great end to the week and start of the weekend if you have any outdoor plans. We continue to warm overnight trend as we will actually begin to warm slightly with many areas in the lower 70′s for Saturday morning.
As for our weekend we can expect a nice start with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures so if you have any outdoor activities Saturday is looking just fine to do so. Afternoon highs will be back into the lower 90′s with just a very slim chance of an isolated storm. Better rain chances move in for the second half of the weekend unfortunately just in time for Father’s Day. For our Father’s Day we can expect to see temperatures back into the lower 90′s, but several disturbances will begin to move through and that will create a few showers and storms for the afternoon. It won’t be a washout by any means, but maybe have an alternate plan to be inside just in case a storm happens to move over.
Into next week higher rain chances look to move in as we see several disturbances moving through and that will create shower and storm chances for our area. For now enjoy the great ending to this week and start to the weekend, before more unsettled weather moves in. Good news is the tropics remain quiet and should remain that way through next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
