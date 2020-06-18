FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms this evening, drier for Friday and Saturday

Temperatures have warmed this afternoon with many locations in the upper 80′s to near 90, but other areas have picked up rainfall this morning and those areas are in the lower and middle 80′s. Sunshine will help us warm into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s for our highs before we begin to cool down after sunset. Much like the last couple of days we will see the storms lasting till sunset or just after before we see them diminish. Overnight lows will be very similar to last evening with many areas in the lower 70′s with some upper 60′s for areas farther to the north. For our Friday we can expect nicer weather with partly cloudy skies, but lower rain chances as the front boundary dissipates and leaves the area. Highs may be a degree or two warmer as we see more in the way of sunshine and less rain activity as we climb into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s once again. Overall though a great end to the week and start of the weekend if you have any outdoor plans. We continue to warm overnight trend as we will actually begin to warm slightly with many areas in the lower 70′s for Saturday morning.