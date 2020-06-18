FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a few storms returning today; sunnier Friday and Saturday

By Friday, the trough moves out of the area which will further limit shower and thunderstorm development. The most we could see would be a seabreeze induced afternoon thunderstorm and that will be mainly for the coastal parishes. Rain chances drop to 10% both Friday and Saturday. The start of the weekend should bring quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances on Saturday will too be below 20% but begin to increase a bit more by Sunday afternoon to kickstart a soggier week next week.