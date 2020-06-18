FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a few storms returning today; sunnier Friday and Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Conditions this morning look to stay on the quiet side for the morning commute as no rain or fog should be a concern for those on the roads. Temperatures in the 70s make for another warm morning with plenty of sunshine to start the day. By this afternoon some storms begin to pop up as has been the case the past few afternoons with highs in the lower 90s.
A weak trough of low pressure over the state will combine with daytime heating to provide the opportunity for the development of a few widely scattered thunderstorms, especially by late-afternoon through sunset. Just like yesterday though, not every location in Southwest Louisiana will see these thunderstorms and the few that develop will diminish after sunset.
By Friday, the trough moves out of the area which will further limit shower and thunderstorm development. The most we could see would be a seabreeze induced afternoon thunderstorm and that will be mainly for the coastal parishes. Rain chances drop to 10% both Friday and Saturday. The start of the weekend should bring quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances on Saturday will too be below 20% but begin to increase a bit more by Sunday afternoon to kickstart a soggier week next week.
Consecutive stormier days arrive beginning Monday as a series of upper level disturbances combine with deeper tropical moisture over the area. The good thing though is that models aren’t going overly high on rain amounts, they do show a good daily coverage of scattered afternoon storms through the latter half of next week. This will bring better heat relief with highs in the upper 80s most of next week.
The tropics stay quiet for several more days as no new development should form through at least the end of next week. The dry Saharan Dust plume continues to move across the eastern Atlantic and toward the Gulf of Mexico by the middle to latter half of next week. This will likely keep the tropics quiet over the next couple of weeks.
