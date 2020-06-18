Crying Eagle cancels Flamethrowers concert

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing announced they’re canceling the Flamethrowers concert scheduled on Saturday, June 20.
Crying Eagle said on Facebook the rise in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Louisiana has given them cause for concern.
“Sure we are just as ready to celebrate as much as the next person, but while this threat is still present, we cannot risk being a cause to further the spread of COVID 19,” the Facebook post reads.
Those who have already purchased tickets will be issued refunds on Thursday. Crying Eagle said refunds could take up to 3 to 5 business days to process.
Crying Eagle is still open for regular business.
